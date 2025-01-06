Comac’s C919 has began operating its first commercial flight outside of Mainland China, flying from Shanghai to Hong Kong.

China Eastern Airlines, which is the C919’s launch customer, began deploying the type on daily flights between Shanghai’s Hongqiao airport and Hong Kong on 1 January.

Flight MU721 took off at around 08:21 local time, says the Shanghai-based carrier, arriving at Hong Kong about 2h 22min later. The flight had previously been operated by Airbus A321s, according to the airline’s schedules.

“The extension of China Eastern Airlines’ C919 ’s [operations] to the Shanghai-Hong Kong [route] marks a key step for C919 to step onto a bigger stage,” says China Eastern in a statement.

The airline, which now has 10 C919s in operation, previously operated a charter flight to Hong Kong with the C919 in June 2024. It deploys the type on domestic flights to eight other Chinese cities.

The development comes as Comac reaffirmed its intentions to ramp up production of the narrowbody. On 28 December, the airframer held a ceremony to mark expansion works for its Shanghai production facility.

Comac had previously talked up plans to ramp up production of the C919, especially after it netted large orders from major Chinese carriers, including Air China and China Southern.

It now states: “As the C919 is about to enter a new stage of large-scale operation, Comac will accelerate its own capacity-building…while further strengthening cooperation [with the upstream and downstream supply chain].”

Comac chair He Dongfeng, in a message to employees on New Year’s Day, also alluded to this: “A new round of investment and construction has begun.”

Comac reportedly targeted a production rate of 150 aircraft within five years, but some industry watchers have called the figure ambitious, pointing out the ongoing supply chain constraints plaguing the aerospace sector.