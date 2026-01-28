Gulfstream will deliver only slightly more jets in 2026 than it did last year, as the company continues working through supply chain issues that include new-aircraft completion snags.

Similarly, revenue from General Dynamics’ aerospace business – which includes Gulfstream and aircraft services firm Jet Aviation – will only inch up this year, General Dynamics said on 28 January when releasing its full-year 2025 financial results.

Its aerospace business turned a $1.7 billion operating profit last year, up 19% year on year, while generating $13.1 billion in revenue, a 16.5% year-on-year bump.

Gulfstream last year delivered 158 aircraft, including 136 large-cabin business jets (among them, the first of its ultra-long-range G800) and 22 midsize jets.

Amid that backdrop, General Dynamics chief executive Phebe Novakovic says Gulfstream will likely hand over 160 business jets this year, only two more than last.

She says the aerospace business is on track to generate $13.6 billion in 2026 revenue, which would be up 4% year on year.

Asked why Gulfstream’s will not deliver more jets this year, Novakovic cites aircraft completion hang-ups.

“We have provided you with the deliveries that we are quite comfortable with at the moment,” she says. “Completion, final test [and] delivery tend to be the long poles in the tent, but we are working to expand our completion capacity through increased efficiency and, where necessary, additional tooling and fixtures.”

Novakovic also notes that the largely flat revenue and deliveries projections follow two years of significant growth for the company’s aerospace business.

“The supply chain is improving. [It] has a ways to go, but it’s definitely better,” Novakovic adds.