Japan’s two largest operators All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines expect to take delivery of their first Boeing 737 Max aircraft this year, as they disclose their network plans for the 2026 fiscal year beginning in April.

ANA says it will take its first 737 Max 8 in June 2026, with the aircraft joining its domestic fleet. The Star Alliance operator does not provide details on where it might deploy the aircraft.

The update follows months of delays: ANA has previously flagged delays in the delivery of new Boeing aircraft such as the Max 8, 787 and 777-9.

ANA also expects to receive its first long-haul Boeing 787-9 retrofitted with new cabin products in August.

The new -9s will feature new seats in business, premium economy and economy classes. ANA states that it will reveal specific routes for the new aircraft type “as soon as they are determined”.

Disclosing its network plans for fiscal year 2026, ANA says international frequencies will see 5% growth year on year, amid “robust demand”.

However, on the domestic front, ANA – and its low-cost unit Peach – is undertaking a “comprehensive review of market trends” and will adjust, reduce or suspend several routes in the upcoming financial year.

Reiterating its concerns of a challenging domestic market, ANA adds: “Following Covid-19, ANA has been facing a challenging environment for generating profit due to structural shifts in demand and rising costs.”

JAL also confirms it will take its first 737 Max 8 sometime year - in line with earlier projections - as part of wider aircraft deliveries that also include more Airbus A350-900s and its first A321neo.

The Oneworld operator does not provide commentary on its domestic network, but has announced plans to up-gauge flights between Tokyo and Ishigaki and Miyako in Okinawa prefecture between July and August.

It is also ramping up capacity on flights from Osaka Itami to Naha and Hakodate, as well as from Nagoya and Fukuoka to Sapporo during the summer period.