Comac has marked its return to the Singapore air show after a four-year break by securing fresh orders for its C919 and ARJ21 aircraft from Tibet Airlines.

Tibet Airlines placed firm commitments for 40 examples of the high-altitude variant of the C919, alongside 10 ARJ21 regional jets, on 20 February, becoming Comac’s newest airline customer.

The high-altitude variant of the C919 features a shortened fuselage and other modifications. It can seat between 140 and 160 passengers, says the Shanghai-based airframer.

The order builds on a co-operation agreement signed in December by the pair covering the joint development of the high-altitude model.

Separately, Comac also announced orders for six ARJ21s from Chinese state-owned investment firm Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Group. The six examples include fire-fighting and emergency medical services variants.

Comac declined to disclose the value of either commitment. The company has a significant presence at this year’s Singapore air show, with both C919 and ARJ21 aircraft participating at the event for the first time.

The C919 was certified by Chinese regulators in 2022, and entered commercial service with launch customer China Eastern in May 2023.

Since then, Comac clinched orders from Hainan Airlines group carriers Suparna Airlines and Urumqi Air, with China Eastern also increasing its commitment.