Comac’s C919 narrowbody and ARJ21 regional jet have arrived in Vietnam for a four-day showcase, fresh off their international debut at the Singapore Airshow.

The two aircraft landed at the Vietnamese city of Van Don from Singapore on 26 February and will be taking part in a “Comac Airshow” until 29 February, according to Van Don international airport.

According to local media reports, airport officials hope the aircraft visit will “help enable operations of flights” between Van Don – located in north Vietnam – and Chinese cities, including Shantou in the southern Guangdong province.

Van Don is reportedly the first stop of the Comac aircraft tour, with the two jets expected to visit Da Nang in central Vietnam, as well as Vientiane in Laos.

The C919 and ARJ21 made their first international appearance at the biennial Singapore Airshow, which ran from 20 to 25 February. At the show, Comac also netted fresh orders for the two programmes, with Tibet Airlines order 40 high-altitude variant C919s and another 10 ARJ21s.

The Shanghai-based airframer also announced orders for six ARJ21s from Chinese state-owned investment firm Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Group. The six examples include fire-fighting and emergency medical services variants.

The C919 was certified by Chinese regulators in 2022, and entered commercial service with launch customer China Eastern in May 2023.

Since then, Comac clinched orders from Hainan Airlines group carriers Suparna Airlines and Urumqi Air, with China Eastern also increasing its commitment.