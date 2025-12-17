Israeli leisure carrier Israir Group has signed a memorandum of understanding covering the purchase of two Airbus A330s with which it plans to open transatlantic services.

The company had previously disclosed that it was holding talks to acquire the aircraft.

It has not identified the third party from which it plans to source the twinjets.

But it says it will purchase the A330s for a total consideration of $74 million.

It will deposit an initial $7.4 million in an escrow account.

The airline will be granted a 21-day inspection period for each jet, with either half or all the deposit being respectively returned if one, or both, aircraft are rejected.

If the inspections are satisfactory the two sides will enter negotiations for a final detailed purchase agreement and a 12-year engine services pact.

Israir Group will then make an initial payment of $10.95 million, with the balance of $55.65 million being handed over and the aircraft delivered upon fulfilment of certain conditions.