Israeli flag-carrier El Al is seeking detailed information from the civil aviation authority over the prospect of foreign carriers being allowed to establish a base in the country.

The civil aviation authority had written to Israeli airline chiefs in late December last year, concerning a ministry of transport proposal to change policy regarding foreign carriers’ stationing of aircraft in Israel and establishing an operating base.

This is part of a strategy to increase competition in the civil aviation sector.

The authority sought airlines’ views and El Al says, in its newly-released full-year financial statement, that it submitted its position in January this year.

But it adds that an inter-ministerial committee – including the ministries of transport, finance, tourism and the Israel airports authority – has recommended lifting the restriction on foreign carriers operating a base in the country.

El Al says it contacted the authority on 17 February with a request for all relevant “documents, data and information” – although it is still awaiting a response.

Central European budget carrier Wizz Air is reportedly aiming to establish two bases in Israel in spring this year – at both Tel Aviv Ben Gurion and Ramon airport near Eilat.

Analysis of traffic at Ben Gurion, newly released by the transport ministry, shows international passenger traffic has not yet returned to the levels prior to the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.

But El Al’s market share in January stood at about 35%, the ministry adds, significantly higher than the 22% of January 2023 – a consequence of foreign carriers’ withdrawal. The market shares of Israir and Arkia for January 2026 were around 7% and 6.6% respectively.