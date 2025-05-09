British Airways and Iberia parent IAG has revealed orders for 71 widebody jets from Airbus and Boeing as it seeks to replace older long-haul types and grow its fleet.

The newest orders, announced on 9 May, include 32 Boeing 787-10s for British Airways and 21 Airbus A330-900 twinjets, which will be assigned to “Aer Lingus, Iberia or Level”, IAG says.

Boeing

Source: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

BA will add more 787-10s

IAG also notes that it placed previously unannounced orders in March this year for six Airbus A350-900s for Iberia, and six A350-1000s and six Boeing 777-9s for BA.

The aircraft announced on 9 May are due for delivery between 2028 and 2033, IAG says, with 35 earmarked as replacements for existing aircraft and the remaining 18 earmarked for growth.

The 787-10s will be powered by GE Aerospace GEnx engines, IAG says, while all A330neos are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

The new deals also feature 10 purchase rights for 787s and up to 13 purchase rights for A330-900s.

British Airways has 11 787-10s in its fleet and is due to take a further two from a previous order. It already operates 18 A350-1000s.

Iberia has 22 A350-900s in its fleet and has a further three outstanding from a previous order. 

IAG already had a firm order in place for 18 777-9s, in a 2019 deal that also included 24 options. The A330neos will be IAG’s first.

Topics