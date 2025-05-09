British Airways and Iberia parent IAG has revealed orders for 71 widebody jets from Airbus and Boeing as it seeks to replace older long-haul types and grow its fleet.

The newest orders, announced on 9 May, include 32 Boeing 787-10s for British Airways and 21 Airbus A330-900 twinjets, which will be assigned to “Aer Lingus, Iberia or Level”, IAG says.

IAG also notes that it placed previously unannounced orders in March this year for six Airbus A350-900s for Iberia, and six A350-1000s and six Boeing 777-9s for BA.

The aircraft announced on 9 May are due for delivery between 2028 and 2033, IAG says, with 35 earmarked as replacements for existing aircraft and the remaining 18 earmarked for growth.

The 787-10s will be powered by GE Aerospace GEnx engines, IAG says, while all A330neos are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

The new deals also feature 10 purchase rights for 787s and up to 13 purchase rights for A330-900s.

British Airways has 11 787-10s in its fleet and is due to take a further two from a previous order. It already operates 18 A350-1000s.

Iberia has 22 A350-900s in its fleet and has a further three outstanding from a previous order.

IAG already had a firm order in place for 18 777-9s, in a 2019 deal that also included 24 options. The A330neos will be IAG’s first.