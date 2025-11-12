IndiGo has signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a codeshare agreement with China Southern Airlines, following the Indian low-cost carrier’s launch of direct flights to Mainland China.

The codeshare agreement, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see the two carriers tap into each other’s domestic networks. IndiGo states that additional details on the partnership will be disclosed soon.

It adds: “This partnership aims to offer enhanced travel options and integrated travel itineraries to customers traveling between India and China on the joint network of both airlines besides through check-in process among other benefits.”

The partnership comes as the carrier returns to Mainland China: on 27 October it launched flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, which is China Southern’s main operating hub.

It followed up with daily flights between Delhi and Guangzhou on 10 November. IndiGo is the first Indian operator to have reinstated flights between India and China after a five-year pause amid diplomatic tensions and the Covid-19 pandemic.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers states: “We are thankful to both governments for their support in restoring these links, opening significant opportunities for trade, tourism, and collaboration. As we continue to expand internationally, we remain committed to building such strategic air corridors that foster deeper regional connectivity and unlock new avenues for growth.”