China’s Shenzhen Airlines is to receive an initial capital injection for a proposed equity financing, following the selection of a candidate investor identified as Shenzhen Kunhang Investment Partnership.

Kunhang Investment is a Chinese enterprise controlled by the state-owned assets supervision commission of the Shenzhen municipal government.

Air China already holds 51% of Shenzhen Airlines and is prepared to maintain this level of ownership through a balancing injection of capital. Shenzhen International Logistics currently has the remaining 49%.

Shenzhen Airlines had initiated a public solicitation of investors in September, with Kunhang the only eligible participant.

Shenzhen A320neo-c-AirTeamImages

Source: AirTeamImages

Shenzhen Airlines will remain majority-owned by Air China

Kunhang will hold just over 20.9% of Shenzhen Airlines’ equity once the financing transaction is complete. Shenzhen International Logistics will retain about 28.1%.

The investment from Kunhang will amount to CNY2 billion ($284 million).

Air China will contribute about CNY2.08 billion. It points out that the financing “will not result in a change of control” over Shenzhen Airlines, and it will remain an Air China subsidiary.

Shenzhen Airlines’ original proposal in August, says Air China, featured an equity financing totalling CNY16 billion.

Topics