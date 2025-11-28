Estonian carrier Marabu Airlines is expanding its fleet of Airbus A320neos through a lease with Irish-based CDB Aviation.

The leisure carrier, based in Tallinn, was established in late 2022 with links to German airline Condor’s owners.

It operates a fleet of eight A320neos, conducting services out of German bases to holiday destinations in the Mediterranean, northern Africa, and the Canary Islands.

Outgoing Marabu chief executive Axel Schefe says the expansion to 12 jets will strengthen the airline’s capacity and flexibility.

“The new aircraft enhance our operational efficiency and help us maintain a consistently high travel experience across our routes,” he adds.

“They also support our long-term plan to offer a reliable, comfortable journey for our guests.”

CDB Aviation says Marabu becomes a new customer for its leasing business, adding that the aircraft will be configured with 180 seats.

Marabu says all four of the additional aircraft will be in operation next year.

It has not identified an engine selection but its current A320neo fleet is entirely powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100Gs.

Marabu, which primarily operates out of Hamburg, Leipzig and Nuremberg, has recently extended and broadened its maintenance support agreement with Lufthansa Technik.

Schefe is to step down from his post, to be succeeded by Marabu chief operating officer Paul Fabian at the beginning of February next year.

Fabian is the “right leader to guide Marabu into its next phase”, the carrier states. The airline will also appoint another senior manager, Mattias Tammeaid, as chief financial officer.