Indian budget carrier IndiGo has introduced its first long-range Airbus A321XLR, which will be deployed on routes to Athens towards the end of January.

The aircraft (VT-NLA) has been configured in two classes, with 12 premium and 183 economy seats, manufactured by Recaro.

IndiGo has 40 of the variant on order and expects to receive nine this year.

It will operate the aircraft on the Mumbai-Athens route from 23 January and the Delhi-Athens route from the following day.

IndiGo says further A321XLRs will be placed on routes to such destinations as Istanbul and Denpasar.

Chief executive Pieter Elbers says the variant will “redefine long-haul travel for India”.

“The advanced capabilities of this aircraft enable us to reach newer regions across the globe and further strengthen India’s position as a key player in international aviation,” he adds.

IndiGo becomes the first Indian airline to receive the XLR. The aircraft is fitted with CFM International Leap-1A engines.