Oneworld alliance member Royal Air Maroc is opening a new transatlantic service to Los Angeles next year.

The airline says the flight will operate from Casablanca three-times weekly from 7 June.

Royal Air Maroc says the new route is a “major step forward” for the development of its long-haul network.

The carrier is a response to increased demand ahead of next year’s World Cup football tournament, which opens on 11 June and is hosted jointly by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“This direct route to Los Angeles is much more than a new destination,” says Royal Air Maroc chief Abdelhamid Addou.

“It’s a historic milestone for Royal Air Maroc and for air connectivity across the African continent.”

The airline will operate the service with Boeing 787s.

Royal Air Maroc already serves five North American destinations: New York, Washington and Miami, plus Toronto and Montreal.

“This launch [to Los Angeles] is part of Royal Air Maroc’s strategic development plan, focused on strengthening the fleet, opening new routes, and increasing the frequency of international and domestic services,” it states.