Turkish Airlines has signed a lease agreement with lessor AerCap for 10 new Airbus A321neos.

Airline chairman Ahmet Bolat says: “This addition aligns with our strategy to continue offering our passengers a modern and efficient travel experience, while supporting our ongoing expansion plans for new routes and increasing the frequency of existing ones.”

The airline has an in-service fleet of 26 Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-powered A321neos, according to Cirium fleets data, with another 18 in storage. Turkish has orders for over 190 A321neos as well.

Says AerCap chief Aengus Kelly: “We are very pleased to support Turkish Airlines with the lease of these ten new A321neo aircraft, helping them to continue to grow their extensive route network while modernising their narrowbody fleet for greater operational efficiency.”

The Dublin-based lessor currently has over 30 aircraft on lease with Turkish Airlines, the bulk of them Boeing 737 Max 8s.