Virgin Australia has increased its Boeing 737 Max orders with a commitment for six more Max 8 aircraft, taking its total orderbook to 39 examples.

The airline says the six additional aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2024. With the newly-announcement commitments, Virgin Australia has orders for 14 Max 8s, as well as 25 larger Max 10s.

It took delivery of the first Max 8 in late June, and now has three in its fleet.

The remaining 11 Max 8 jets will be delivered through 2024, the airline states, with deliveries of the Max 10 expected to start from late 2025.

The announcement – disclosed 24 November – comes as the airline kicks off its cabin refurbishment project for its older 737s.

The A$110 million upgrade was first announced in July, and will see new business and economy products, which feature inflight wi-fi and in-seat power.

The first refitted 737 will enter service in early December, and Virgin Australia expects to complete the project by the end of 2 years.

Virgin Australia’s chief strategy and transformation officer Alistair Hartley states: “We are investing in our fleet to best meet our customers’ needs while positioning the business for success in the long-term. A more modern, sustainable, and streamlined fleet is central to our ongoing transformation.”