Budget carrier Wizz Air is rolling out a new three-year investment programme intended to prioritise customer service across its operation.

It has unveiled the transformation plan – branded as the ‘Customer First Compass’ – stating that it aims to put customers “at the forefront” of its activities.

Wizz Air has previously faced rough publicity from consumer surveys over its customer service, to which the carrier has objected.

It insists that the new initiative, focusing on four key areas, marks a “new chapter” for the carrier.

“This is not just a framework, but a shift in how we think, act and deliver across the business,” says corporate and ESG officer Yvonne Moynihan.

“From ground to air, every decision we make will now be guided by the needs of our customers.”

Part of the transformation – which is claims amounts to £12 billion ($15.7 billion) – is already embedded in the fleet-modernisation programme.

Wizz Air is introducing large numbers of Airbus A321neo jets, and is shortly to take the A321XLR, which will extend its network.

The airline is also taking measures to ensure that its fares are “transparent” to passengers, and taking a “digital-first” approach to make customer journeys “seamless”.

But along with the product and pricing drive, the ‘Customer First Compass’ seeks to reinforce operational resilience to minimise cancellations, and take advantage of artificial intelligence tools to provide rapid solutions to disruption.

It also wants to simplify processes for contacting the carrier, eliminating a premium-rate call centre and overhauling access, as well as offering real-time updates on travel status to passengers. The airline is also committing to resolving claims from disrupted passengers, and issuing refunds, quickly.

“We are not just improving, we are innovating, investing and transforming the travel experience,” says Moynihan.