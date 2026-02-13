Dronamics is to equip its Black Swan uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) with a new intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) payload supplied by German company Hensoldt.

Once fitted with the PrecISR active electronically scanned array, the long-range cargo drone will be suitable for use in the detection of “airborne, ground and maritime threats”, Dronamics says of its first defence-sector offering

Hensoldt also will provide its MissionGrid suite, which includes mission management software.

“Early demonstrations of the joint solution are planned for later this year,” the UAV producer announced on 12 February.

The new capability “will address critical gap coverage in national airspace, strengthen European defence and civil protection capabilities, and meet the growing security needs,” it adds.

Dronamics’ Black Swan is ordinarily optimised for uncrewed cargo operations, with the platform having a maximum payload capacity of 350kg (770lb), 1,350nm (2,500km) range and 24h-plus endurance.

Its adaptation for use in the airborne early warning and intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) roles will turn the design into “a uniquely strategic platform”, states Dronamics chief executive Svilen Rangelov.