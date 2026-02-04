Indonesian Aerospace, also known as PTDI, is confident this year will see significant order momentum across its product portfolio from its home government.

Critically, this will see commitments for its domestically developed N219 twin-turboprop transport.

Speaking to FlightGlobal at the Singapore air show, Gita Amperiawan, president director of PTDI, says the company is anticipating a 30-unit commitment from the country’s defence ministry this year.

A further order for around three aircraft is expected for regional transport services from an undisclosed Indonesian province, subject to central government funding, he says.

These deals will provide fresh momentum for the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6-powered 19-seater.

PTDI is meanwhile preparing to deliver later this year the first N219 to the Indonesian army, part of a six-aircraft order dating from 2023. The company also holds three orders from the Indonesian navy.

Amperiawan highlights the importance of the programme to the company, noting that it was “designed and built 100% by Indonesian engineers” and was the first of its products to be taken through the full type certification process. Previously PTDI has licence-produced other aircraft types, including the CASA C212.

PTDI is also developing an amphibian variant of the N219, which Amperiawan hopes will be “ready to enter the market” by around 2028.

Additionally, the airframer expects the first part of a multi-stage order from the Indonesian defence ministry for the CN235 twin-turboprop – a programme jointly developed with Airbus Defence & Space.

“We are lucky the government is really supporting Indonesia’s defence industry,” he says. “This will be the biggest order in our history.”

The initial batch is expected to comprise around 30 units, with follow-on commitments also anticipated.

Meanwhile, discussions continue between Indonesia and Turkey around industrial offsets for the former’s acquisition of the Turkish Aerospace (TAI) Kaan fifth-generation fighter.

Jakarta is to acquire 48 units of the TAI jet under a deal signed in June 2025. Although initial deliveries will be made from Turkey, PTDI expects to perform final assembly of an undetermined number of aircraft as well as integrating local content.