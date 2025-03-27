Qatar has edged closer to finalising an almost $2 billion order for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft and a related package of precision-guided weapons.

Detailing the prospective buy on 26 March, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said Doha’s Foreign Military Sales-programme request to acquire eight MQ-9Bs has gained approval by Washington’s Department of State.

In addition to the uncrewed medium-altitude, long-endurance aircraft, Qatar’s request also includes 300 BLU-111 226kg (500lb) general purpose bombs, 200 Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munition guidance kits, 110 Lockheed Martin AGM-114R2 Hellfire II air-to-surface missiles and 100 MXU-650 air foil groups for use with Raytheon GBU-12 Paveway II bombs.

Other key equipment will include 10 General Atomics Lynx APY-8 synthetic aperture radars, and the same number of L3Harris Rio Grande communications intelligence sensor suites. Qatar’s aircraft also would feature Leonardo’s Seaspray 7500 active electronically scanned array maritime search radar and Sage electronic support measures technology.

Doha also will receive an undisclosed number of ground control stations to support operations with the Honeywell TPE-331 turboprop-engined type.

The DSCA cites a total estimated cost of $1.96 billion for the package of equipment and services.

“The proposed sale will improve Qatar’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing timely intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, target acquisition, counter-land, and counter-surface sea capabilities for its security and defence,” the DSCA says.

“This capability is a deterrent to regional threats and will primarily be used to strengthen its homeland defence,” it adds.