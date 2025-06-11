The AVIC AG600 amphibian has received its production certificate in China, paving the way for mass production of the four-engined type.

The milestone was announced by Chinese propaganda outlets, which state that the aircraft will serve in parapublic roles such as emergency rescue and the prevention of natural disasters.

The aircraft is the world’s largest amphibian with a maximum take-off weight of 60t and a range of 3,900nm (4,500km). It is powered by four Dongan WJ-6 turboprops.

With the ability to drop 12t of water, the AG600 is particularly well suited to the firefighting role.

The production certificate comes less than two months after the aircraft attained its type certificate.

The aircraft is produced by China Aviation Industry General Aircraft at a factory adjacent to Zhuhai airport, site of a major Chinese biennial air show. The aircraft had its maden flight in December 2017.

Although the AG600 has been promoted as a parapublic asset, the US Defence Department has identified military applications, and referenced the aircraft in its annual reports on China’s military.

The type is well-suited to providing rapid logistical support for atolls in the South China Sea that Beijing has illegally militarised.

The aircraft could also support China’s coast guard, a paramilitary unit specialising in ‘grey zone’ harassment against neighbours such Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.