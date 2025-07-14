Military systems integrator L3Harris has been contracted to upgrade Morocco’s ageing fleet of Lockheed Martin C-130H transport aircraft.

The American defence firm on 14 July said it had inked a deal with the Royal Moroccan Air Force (RMAF) to provide avionics modification, depot maintenance, an engine overhaul and other support efforts for multiple C-130s.

“We will deliver scalable modifications to enhance C-130 performance and fleet longevity,” says Jason Lambert, president of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance at L3Harris.

Morocco operates 14 of the older H-model C-130 transports and two KC-130H tankers, according to fleets data from aviation analytics company Cirium.

The transports range in age from 43- to more than 50-years old.

L3Harris says the upgraded C-130H fleet will improve RMAF’s aircraft availability for a range of missions, including tactical airlift, humanitarian assistance and special operations.

Work on the contract will begin this year at the L3Harris aircraft maintenance and modification facility in Waco, Texas and continue through 2029.