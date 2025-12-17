Upgraded Lockheed Martin C-130J tactical transports of the Royal Australian Air Force have attained Final Operational Capability (FOC).

The block upgrade under the AIR 5440 programme affected 12 C-130Js that operate with No. 37 Sqn, says the RAAF. The work brings the aircraft up to the latest Block 8.1 configuration, which improves reliability and readiness through both hardware and software upgrades.

The aircraft have also received updates to communications and navigation suite, including better instrument approach capabilities.

The first aircraft was upgraded by Lockheed in the USA and was delivered in January 2022. The subsequent 11 aircraft were upgraded at RAAF Base Richmond by Airbus Australia Pacific.

The FOC also saw the RAAF’s flight simulator for the C-130J upgraded.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that the average age of the RAAF’s C-130Js is 26.1 years. The Block 8.1 upgrade will allow them to remain effective until 20 new C-130Js begin arriving later in the decade. In 2023, Canberra announced the order for the 20 new aircraft.

Separately, Canberra says it will invest A$300 million ($198 million) in its Future Air Mission Training System (F-AMTS), which will boost aircraft training capacity by 70%.

F-AMTS will use modern simulation and training to prepare crews for new RAAF types such as the L3 Harris MC-55A Peregrine electronic warfare aircraft and Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton unmanned air vehicle.

“Featuring an integrated learning environment, the system will combine classroom instruction, advanced simulation technologies, and airborne training to deliver an immersive, world-class training experience,” says the Department of Defence.

“Capability delivery will commence at RAAF Base East Sale in Gippsland, Victoria from 2026, strengthening Australia’s sovereign training capability while driving innovation and building critical skills for the future.”