Embraer has completed deliveries of its C-390 tactical transport for Hungary, with the NATO nation’s second and final contracted example arriving at Kecskemet air base on 21 November.

“This is a truly uplifting and joyful moment, an incredibly important event in the development of the Hungarian air force,” says defence minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky.

The newly-arrived International Aero Engines V2500-powered twinjet – which has a cargo capacity of 26t – sports the service registration 611.

The Hungarian air force received its lead C-390 (registered 610) in early September 2024, and Embraer says the airlifter has since “performed a wide variety of missions at a completion rate above 99%”.

“This aircraft will further enhance Hungary’s capabilities by providing superior operational performance, greater flexibility, and reduced life-cycle costs,” says Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior.

Hungary ordered its two C-390s in November 2020, with the assets replacing retired Antonov An-26s. The Brazilian-built type will be used to perform tasks including transport, paratroop and airdrop tasks, and also to support search and rescue duties.

The pair also will be made available to conduct humanitarian relief operations, having been acquired with a roll-on/roll-off intensive care unit-level medical suite.

Embraer has now handed over a total of 13 C/KC-390s, with other recipients being Brazil (8) and Portugal (3). It plans to also hand over Lisbon’s fourth of six on-order examples before year-end.