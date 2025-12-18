Portugal has taken delivery of its first five of 12 A-29N Super Tucano training and close air support aircraft, with Lisbon also announcing a partnership with Embraer to explore the establishment of an in-country final assembly line.

“This delivery comes just one year and one day after the acquisition agreement was signed,” the Brazilian airframer notes of the milestone, which took place at its OGMA subsidiary’s Alverca site near Lisbon on 17 December.

A first batch of three A-29Ns had been flown to the site from Brazil in late August, followed by another two of the single-engined turboprops in early November. The aircraft then underwent the installation of NATO-specific equipment required by the customer.

The lead tranche of aircraft will be flown to Beja air base “in the coming days”, the Portuguese air force says, where they will formally join its 101 Sqn – the “Roncos”.

“Beyond replacing pilot training equipment that has been in operation for almost four decades, this acquisition also allows for the strengthening of new capabilities, namely in close air support in joint and/or combined operations, ensuring the armed protection of forces on the ground,” says Portuguese air force chief of staff General Joao Cartaxo Alves.

The service currently employs 11 Socata-built TB30 Epsilon trainers, which aviation analytics company Cirium records as being aged between 35 and 36 years.

“We are talking about a new ground air attack capability, with a proven track record… but we are also talking about new scenarios,” adds Portuguese defence minister Nuno Melo. “The Super Tucano offers the possibility of performing anti-drone missions,” he notes as an example.

Embraer last month highlighted the A-29’s potential for use in the counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) role, where it would employ its electro-optical/infrared sensor payload and pod-housed .50-calibre machine guns and laser-guided rockets to neutralise threats.

Also during the delivery event, Portuguese government officials signed a letter of interest with Embraer “aimed at the potential establishment of a Portuguese A-29N final assembly line”. Lisbon identifies this as to be located at the air force’s Beja site.

“Aircraft produced at this facility would address possible demands from other European nations through government-to-government negotiations, contributing to the strengthening of the defence industrial base in Portugal and across Europe,” Embraer says.

“There is growing interest in employing the A-29 for counter-UAS missions in Europe, and a potential assembly line in Portugal paves the way for the development of new business and broader cooperation with the Portuguese defence industry,” says Bosco da Costa Junior, chief executive of Embraer Defense & Security.

Portugal’s introduction of the A-29N follows its acquisition of Embraer’s C-390 Millennium tactical transport. Its air force’s 506 Sqn – the “Rhinos” – has so far received three of an eventual six of the twinjet airlifters, with the unit also located at Beja air base.