Denmark has secured approval from the US Department of State to advance a planned acquisition of up to 100 Lockheed Martin AGM-114R Hellfire air-to-surface missiles.

As detailed by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in an 8 January notification, the prospective Foreign Military Sales deal is valued at around $45 million. The purchase also would include the supply of three AGM-114R captive air test missiles and six M299 launchers, it says.

While the host platform for a Danish Hellfire buy is not referred to by the DSCA, Copenhagen in July 2025 signed a contract to acquire four General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9B SkyGuardian remotely piloted air vehicles and supporting equipment.

“The proposed sale will improve Denmark’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring aviation forces’ interoperability with United States and other allied forces as well as their ability to contribute to missions of mutual interest by delivering follow-on support and sustainment,” the DSCA says.

Intriguingly, the announcement of the potential sale – which still requires final approval from the US Congress – comes amid a period of raised political tension between Copenhagen and Washington, DC, as a result of US President Donald Trump’s stated desire to take ownership of Danish-administered Greenland.