Adversary training specialist Draken has completed a first depot-level inspection on one of the Aero Vodochody L-159Es it uses to deliver ‘Red Air’ services in support of training by the UK Royal Air Force.

Completed at Draken’s site at Teesside International airport in northeast England, the activity conducted on lead aircraft G-DKNE included the inspection, test and – where required – overhaul of 369 components, the operator says. The Czech Republic-based airframer provided a “supply chain solution” and training for UK personnel to enable the in-country first.

Draken says that with the completion of the work – which also included addressing 90 technical queries – the single-engined jet has been cleared “for a further 2,000 flying hours and eight years” of use, “supporting mission-critical Agile Red Air training delivery to UK frontline forces”.

“This milestone represents significant progress in delivering our sustainment and growth strategy for the L-159E fleet,” says Draken chief executive Nic Anderson. “The successful completion of the first depot-level inspection reinforces our commitment to these aircraft as highly effective and valued assets,” he adds.

“The collaboration between Draken and Aero also supports future L-159 upgrades in order to meet the most stringent of requirements,” the operator notes.

Aero project director Michal Hrbek, meanwhile, describes the UK-based support activity as having “established a robust sustainment model” for future operations with the type.

Aviation analytics company Cirium records Draken as having a dozen G-registered L-159Es in use, with the aircraft aged between 23 and 25 years. The secondhand jets were originally operated by the Czech air force.

The UK Ministry of Defence in January 2025 announced a new long-term training arrangement with Draken, following its successful delivery of services via an earlier interim arrangement.