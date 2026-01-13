Germany has ordered eight General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) MQ-9B SeaGuardian remotely pilot aircraft.

Deliveries are expected in 2028, and the deal was announced by Germany’s Bundeswehr and the Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), says GA-ASI.

The company did not provide financial terms for the transaction.

GA-ASI says the SeaGuardian can operate in cold climates and features “two multi-mode search radars” that provide wide area maritime surveillance. An anti-submarine warfare capability can also be added.

“We’re thrilled that Germany has joined the list of NATO countries that have selected MQ-9B SeaGuardian,” says GA-ASI chief executive Linden Blue.

“The proliferation of MQ-9B in Europe delivers commonality between NATO countries and for Germany, it will provide opportunities for interoperability with their fleet of [Boeing] P-8As.”

The NSPA negotiated the acquisition on Germany’s behalf through its MQ-9 Support Partnership programme, which expedites cooperation among members and enables MQ-9 procurements for allies and partners.

GA-ASI is in the process of delivering the MQ-9B to the Royal Air Force. In addition, it has contracts for the type with Belgium, Canada, Denmark, India, Japan, Poland, Taiwan and the U.S. Air Force