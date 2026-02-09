Taiwan plans to obtain the Lockheed Martin C-130J tactical transport, instead of doing a major overhaul of its existing C-130H fleet.

Following an assessment of its existing aircraft, the Republic of China Air Force will obtain 10 C-130Js, according to Taiwan media reports citing the country’s Ministry of National Defense.

Instead of buying new aircraft Taiwan had considered a major upgrade effort for its C-130H fleet that would have involved avionics and cockpit upgrades, as well as structural work. This course, however, was deemed too expensive, and the air force would still have had to operate older equipment.

Instead, older C-130Hs will receive more limited updates, with the C-130Js to complement them, particularly in night operations.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that Taiwan has 20 in-service C-130Hs with an average age of 36 years.

Of these aircraft, 19 have a utility transport mission, while one is a C-130HE equipped for electronic warfare. Taiwan media reports suggest this asset will remain in service even after the arrival of the C-130Js.

Any Taiwanese C-130J acquisition would have to be approved by the US government. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency has yet to post a Foreign Military Sales case for any Taiwan C-130J acquisition.

Air forces in the Asia-Pacific are gradually upgrading their tactical transport capabilities. Singapore is adding used C-130Hs to replace older aircraft, while South Korea is obtaining the Embraer C-390. Indonesia also recently took delivery of its first Airbus Defence & Space A400M.