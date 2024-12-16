Embraer has secured its first European order for the A-29N Super Tucano with a 12-aircraft order from Portugal.

The $210 (€200) million deal announced on 12 December also marks the first sale of Embraer’s NATO-standard Super Tucano, which the Brazilian airframer unveiled in 2023. The A-29N includes NATO-required features such as single-pilot operation and a tactical data link.

“The A-29 has the flexibility to provide air forces with a single platform for light attack, armed reconnaissance, close air support and advanced training, thus optimising their fleets,” Embraer said when it revealed the NATO-compliant version of the aircraft.

The company also describes the A-29 as “rugged and versatile”, capable of operating from remote or unpaved runways with minimal maintenance support.

As far back as 2023, Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior had hinted an A-29N deal with a NATO member was pending. He at the time identified Portugal, the Netherlands and Austria as possible candidates.

Embraer has positioned the single-engined turboprop as a reconnaissance platform and trainer for joint terminal attack controller and defensive missions. The Super Tucano is also capable of carrying precision guided air-to-ground munitions for a light attack role.

Lisbon’s A-29N order adds to the Portuguese air force’s growing fleet of Embraer aircraft. Portugal has already fielded two Embraer KC-390 transports out of a planned acquisition of five.

The service did not immediately respond for a request for comment as to how it plans to employ the new Super Tucanos.

The A-29 is already in service across Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, according to data from Cirium, including with Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia the Dominican Republic, Lebanon, Mauritania, Nigeria and the Philippines.

The US Air Force Test Pilot School in October accepted three Super Tucanos divested by Special Operations Command. The aircraft are being used for spin testing and for evaluating equipment hung on underwing pylons, according to the service’s 412th test Wing.

“This will allow the school to conduct training and research on a variety of multi-domain sensors and weapons,” the 412th Test Wing said, noting the A-29s also feature modern avionics.

Embraer has previously said it believes an addressable global market exists to deliver 500 A-29s over the next 20 years, with this volume of business to be worth a potential $6.5 billion.