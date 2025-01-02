The Philippine air force has retired its Rockwell OV-10 Bronco light attack aircraft and Bell AH-1S Cobra attack helicopters.

The air force’s 15th Strike Wing held a joint retirement ceremony for the two types on 28 December 2024 at the Major Danilo Atienza air base, according to the wing’s Facebook page.

The OV-10 has served with the air force since 1991 and performed a range of missions. This includes 88 ground attack sorties during the 2017 Battle of Marawi against Islamic militants on the southern island of Mindanao.

The AH-1Ss have served since 2019, when two were donated by Jordan, operating in the close air support mission.

“The service of the Bronco and Cobra is marked by countless missions and operations, this firmly stands as a testament to the dedication and bravery of the pilots and crew who flew and maintained them,” says the 15th Strike Wing.

“As they end their era in the skies of the Philippine Air Force, we positively move forward, building on the lessons learned and the successes achieved during the distinguished careers of these reputable platforms.”

In recent years the Philippine air force has modernised its ground attack capabilities, receiving new types such as the Korea Aerospace Industries FA-50 light attack jet, Embraer EMB-314 Super Tucano light attack aircraft, and the Turkish Aerospace T129 ATAK attack helicopter.