Brazilian airframer Embraer and South African aerospace firm Denel have signed an agreement that could see the two companies collaborate on the KC-390 tactical transport.

The memorandum of understanding was signed on 3 April at a defence conference in Brazil, according to Embraer.

The MOU focuses on areas such as aerostructures manufacturing as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our ties with Denel, a proven aerospace leader in South Africa, as the country looks to replace its legacy military aircraft,” says Fabio Caparica, vice president of contracts at Embraer Defense & Security.

“We are looking forward to providing South Africa with the most advanced aircraft in its category while cooperating with South Africa’s defence industry.”

In September 2024, South Africa’s defence ministry expressed interest in the KC-390 after Embraer presented the twin-engined type’s capabilities at a defence show near Pretoria.

Data analytics company Cirium indicates that South Africa’s air force has six Lockheed Martin C-130B tactical transports with an average fleet age of 63.2 years.

UK Aerospace firm Marshall Aerospace has a contract to upgrade the fleet’s avionics and perform range of inspections and repairs, but South Africa will need to replace the aging assets.

South Africa has long been interested in replacing the aging C-130Bs. Twenty years ago, the country announced plans to purchase eight Airbus Defence & Space A400Ms, leading to its defence industry securing workshare on the European programme.

This order was cancelled in November 2009, with the nation’s government blaming the decision on “extensive cost escalation and the supplier’s failure to deliver the aircraft within the stipulated timeframes”.