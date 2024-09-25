Embraer believes South Africa could become a future operator of its C-390 tactical transport, with the nation’s defence ministry having expressed interest in the twinjet.

The Brazilian company exhibited its airlifter at the Africa Aerospace and Defence show, staged at Waterkloof air base near Pretoria from 18-22 September.

“Embraer had the pleasure of presenting all the capabilities of the C-390 Millennium to the president of South Africa, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, and the minister of defence, Angie Motshekga,” the company says. “This new-generation aircraft also attracted great interest from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), which had the opportunity to evaluate it,” it adds.

“Embraer recognises the professionalism and dedication of the SANDF during the ongoing selection process to renew its fleet of legacy transport aircraft,” says Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior. “The C-390 is a strategically important aircraft that offers outstanding versatility, range, and speed. We are confident that it is well suited to meet the needs of the SANDF as well as other government authorities,” he adds.

“We appreciate the wide range of capabilities and technology that we’ve experienced,” the nation’s defence ministry says. “SANDF has shown interest in the C-390 Millennium, as it advances in the necessary steps for the selection of the much-needed strategic lift capability.”

Embraer has yet to secure its first customer for the C/KC-390 in Africa. The type is currently in service with the air forces of Brazil, Hungary and Portugal, and on order for Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and South Korea.

The 26t payload-capacity Millennium is a candidate for a long-held requirement to replace the South African Air Force’s veteran Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules fleet. Cirium fleets data shows that the service has five B-model examples in use, aged between 61 and almost 65 years.

Twenty years ago, South Africa announced plans to purchase eight Airbus Defence & Space A400Ms, leading to its defence industry securing workshare on the European programme. However, its order was cancelled in November 2009, with the nation’s government blaming the decision on “extensive cost escalation and the supplier’s failure to deliver the aircraft within the stipulated timeframes”.