Lockheed Martin says the wings of its popular C-130J tactical transport have a significantly longer lifespan than previously believed.

Using funds from the US and Canadian air forces, Lockheed launched a new wing durability test programme to more thoroughly assess the strength of the Enhanced Service Life (ESL) C-130J wing structures the company has been installing since 2009.

Based around a reinforced centre wing-box structure, those ESL wings were previously rated for an operational lifespan of 90,000 equivalent flight hours. When it was incorporated in 2009, the new centre wing box more than doubled the C-130J’s previous structural service life of 45,000 equivalent flight hours.

Lockheed says the centre wing-box, which is where the wings are mounted to the centre fuselage, determines structural soundness of the aircraft.

However, the actual rating for the ESL wings has now been determined to be even higher than previously thought, based on the multi-year wing durability testing effort.

Lockheed on 18 June said the test results indicate the C-130J now boasts a wing life of 122,500 equivalent flight hours – a nearly 40% increase from the previous 90,000h assessment and almost triple the original lifespan of 45,000h.

“Already proven in challenging operational environments, the structural durability test validated the C-130J as the standard for exceptional reliability, safety and excellence in any environment,” says Rod McLean, Lockheed’s general manager of air mobility and maritime products.

“It is built to deliver performance and built to last,” he adds.

The years-long wing durability test was performed by simulating the stresses and strains of real-world flying conditions, according to Lockheed.

The US Air Force provided C-130 ESL centre wing, two outer wings, and a centre fuselage to support the durability testing.

The C-130J Super Hercules is in service globally with 28 operators across 23 countries.