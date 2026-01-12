Lockheed Martin has appointed former Australian army officer Jeremy King to head its operations in Australia and New Zealand.

“Jeremy’s exceptional depth of experience in large-scale defence acquisitions, combined with his long-standing commitment to customer-centric leadership, make him the ideal candidate to drive Lockheed Martin’s growth in Australia and New Zealand,” says Jay Pitman, who heads Lockheed’s international business.

“His operational background – from command of the 7th Combat Service Support Battalion to managing the acquisition and sustainment of helicopters and tactical uncrewed aerial systems – gives him a unique perspective on the complex security challenges our customers face.”

King served with the Australian Defence Force for over thirty years and is a former head of the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, which acquires capabilities for Australia’s military.

During his military career was also involved with rotorcraft programmes such as the Boeing CH-47 and the NH Industries NH-90, which was designated MRH-90 when in Australian service.