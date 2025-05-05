Norway has received US government approval to acquire up to 300 Raytheon AIM-9X Block II tactical missiles.

The potential package is valued at $371 million and includes the missiles, as well as other equipment and services related to the acquisition, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” says the DSCA.

“The proposed sale will improve Norway’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring aviation forces’ interoperability with the United States and other NATO members. Norway will have no difficulty absorbing these weapons into its armed forces.”

The AIM-9X Block II offers considerable advantages over the previous Block I, including an improve infrared seeker, the ability to lock onto a target after launch, and a datalink that can provide mid-course updates.

The AIM-9X Block II approval comes just under one year after Norway was cleared to obtain 300 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles.

According to FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Force’s Directory, Norway has 32 Lockheed Martin F-35As, which can be armed wih the AIM-9X. In addition, the weapon can be used by the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, or NASAMs, which was jointly developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon.