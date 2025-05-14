Simulators for the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter located at two Royal Australian Air Force bases have been connected via the type’s distributed mission training (DMT) network.

The milestone makes Australia the first international F-35 operator to connect to the DMT, according to Lockheed Martin.

The connection, over a secure network, will improve readiness and training for RAAF pilots, while also reducing flight time for its F-35A fleet.

The bases connected to the DMT are RAAF Tindal and RAAF Williamtown, which are 2,800km apart. By connecting to the DMT, pilots at both bases can train with other F-35 pilots across the globe.

“With distributed mission training, we’re not just connecting simulators – we’re connecting pilots and strengthening operations for 21st century security,” says Raashi Quattlebaum, vice president of F-35 Training and Logistics at Lockheed Martin.

“By training together in a virtual environment, F-35 pilots can build the skills and confidence they need to dominate the skies and execute their missions.”

The RAAF operates 72 F-35As, the largest F-35 fleet outside of the USA.

Separately, the first class of Polish F-35 pilots has graduated from Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Arkansas, following initial training at Eglin AFB, Florida.

The US Air Force selected Ebbing to host F-35 Foreign Military Sales pilot training in 2023, with the base supplementing an existing F-35 FMS training detachment at Hill AFB in Utah.

Environmental regulations capped the number of F-35s approved to operate from Hill at 24 aircraft, according to the USAF. The addition of Ebbing will allow the FMS training programme to expand capacity by 50%, with plans to station 12 F-35s at the site.

Warsaw will eventually operate 32 conventional take-off and landing F-35As, which will operate with the local moniker “Husarz”.