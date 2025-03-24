Papua New Guinea has underlined its close defence relationship with Australia by sending a single NZAero 750XL to the 2025 Avalon air show near Melbourne.

The aircraft, P2-702, is one of two aircraft that Canberra donated to Port Moresby in recent years. Australia’s Department of Defence announced plans to donate the aircraft at the 2023 show, and the New Zealand-built aircraft were delivered later that year.

The donation brought the PNG fleet of the type to three aircraft.

In service with PNG, the aircraft focuses on supply and personnel transport, facilitated by a large left-side cargo door.

Powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 turboprop, the 8-seater type is uniquely well suited to PNG’s difficult terrain. It can take-off fully loaded from a runway of just 220m (721ft) and land on 165m, and is capable of operating from semi-prepared airstrips in various terrains.

NZAero was formerly known as NZSkydive. It took over the operations of Pacific Aerospace – the former producer of the 750XL - in 2021.

Australia is highly supportive of PNG’s aerial capabilities, with the routine deployment of a Royal Australian Air Force Leonardo C-27J to the island nation under the auspices of the Defence Pacific Air Program.