The Tunisian air force has taken delivery of a single Lockheed Martin C-130H tactical transport that formerly served with the US Air Force.

The handover occurred on 13 January at Tunisia’s Sidi Ahmed air base, according to the US embassy in Tunisia.

This is the fourth C-130 handed over to Tunisia since 2021.

“The delivery of this aircraft continues the U.S. government’s commitment to expanding the Tunisian air force’s air transport capabilities and furthering the prosperity of the United States defence economic sector,” says the embassy.

“The additional airlift capacity will strengthen Tunisia’s ability to conduct joint and combined exercises, airlift missions, security operations, and rapid response missions across the region.”

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, suggests that the delivery brings the north African nation’s C-130 fleet to six aircraft: five C-130Hs and one C-130B.

The average age of the fleet 45.8 years.