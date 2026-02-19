Uruguay has taken delivery of an initial batch of two Embraer A-29 Super Tucano light attack turboprops under a six-aircraft order.

Brazilian airframer Embraer handed over the two A-29s at the company’s main defence production site in Gaviao Peixoto, Sao Paolo state on 18 February.

Uruguayan air force (FAU) commander in chief General Fernando Colina described the delivery as the culmination of a “long-awaited moderenisation” for the small service, whose combat fleet consists of only six Cold War-era Cessna A-37 attack jets.

“With the arrival of the Super Tucanos, Uruguay obtains a great tool to meet its objectives,” says Colina. “It is the vector with which we will be able to recover and expand capabilities to guard our airspace and demonstrate the commitment that our country has with national security and sovereignty.”

The FAU’s A-37 fleet has an average age of over 43 years. The country plans a one-for-one replacement with the new Super Tucanos.

Chief executive of Embraer Defense & Security, Bosco da Costa Junior, notes the long history between the company and Uruguay, which was the first international buyer of an Embraer aircraft more than 50 years ago.

Currently, 22 countries worldwide operate or have selected the A-29, which offers a rugged, low-cost option for basic airspace defence and light ground attack.

Amongst the Super Tucano mission sets, Embraer lists advanced pilot training, close air support, air patrol, air interdiction, joint terminal attack control, armed ISR, border surveillance and air escort.

Most recently, the company has added a counter UAS capability to the A-29, as governments around the world look for low-cost options for intercepting swarms of one-way attack drones like the Iranian Shahed-136 and Russian Geran-2.

Armed turboprops offer a uniquely apt solution to the drone threat, which is characterised by large numbers of cheap, small and slow-moving guided munitions.

The A-29M-standard Super Tucano offers an electro-optical targeting sensor and advanced tactical data link for teaming with more capable combat jets.