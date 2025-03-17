Delta Air Lines unveiled over the weekend a special aircraft livery to mark the airline’s 100th year of operations.

The uniquely adorned Airbus A321neo was revealed on 15 March during a gala event at the recently refurbished Delta Flight Museum in Atlanta.

The livery features “swooping details, a bold 100 emblem” and the carrier’s “first-ever silver super graphic”, Delta says.

The company that was to become Delta was incorporated in March 1925 as Huff Daland Dusters. It initially carried mail.

”100 years later, Delta is the leading global airline, owing that success to the resilient spirit and warm service of our people,” Delta says.

Atlanta-headquartered Delta now operates narrowbody and widebody fleets approaching a combined total of nearly 1,000 aircraft.

Together with rival United Airlines, Delta has massively outperformed other US carriers following the Covid-19 pandemic and is an increasingly dominant financial position. Delta reported a full-year 2024 profit of nearly $3.5 billion.