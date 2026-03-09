Airbus Helicopters has unveiled the cabin of the ACH140 – the VIP variant of the new light-twin – as it prepares for service entry in the segment in 2030.

Launched in March last year, the baseline H140 will enter service in 2028 with an undisclosed emergency medical services operator.

But following closely behind will be the H140’s debut in what the airframer calls the private and business aviation (PBA) sector.

Describing the light-twin as a “game changer”, Frederic Lemos, head of Airbus Corporate Helicopters, says the arrival of the ACH140 “is the birth of an icon” which will “disrupt” the segment.

Citing its roomy cabin and distinctive external features, including a T-tail and Fenestron shrouded tail rotor, will offer “a breakthrough in design and style in this market segment”.

Added to which, the new five-blade main rotor will ensure “the smoothness of the ride is exceptional”, he adds.

Offered with the manufacturer’s ACH Line cabin, the ACH140 will provide “unmatched” cabin space and “panoramic views”, Lemos says, with multiple cabin configurations available to seat between four and six passengers.

It is also “very modular and easy to repurpose”, aiding operational flexibility and value retention, he adds.

Additionally, the ACH140 will be offered with a fully bespoke interior which will provide a “higher level of sophistication”.

Lemos says ACH has already secured customers for the ACH140 in its top three markets: Brazil, Europe and North America. Those operators are Columbia Aviation, HTM, and Sweet Helicopters, respectively.

But the inception of the ACH140 is also a trigger for a wider “facelift” of the ACH Line’s “brand DNA”, he adds. This will be rolled out across the wider ACH family in the coming years.

“We believe ACH Line is still matching customer expectations and needs so we are still running with it.

“As for the H140 we had to design a new cabin because it’s a completely new aircraft, it was the perfect opportunity for us to take that moment and facelift all our range,” he says.

The revised ACH Line design will actually debut on the ACH130, using the current colour and material palette, before the arrival of the ACH140 in 2030.

Elsewhere, the airframer has revealed the latest version of its ACH145 Mercedes-Benz Edition. The two parties have been collaborating on VIP interiors for the light-twin since 2010.