Boeing’s vertical lift division has secured another sizeable order for MH-47G special operations rotorcraft from the US military.

The Pentagon on 20 November published a contract notice from US Special Operations Command covering an $877 million fixed-price order for an unspecified number of MH-47G rotorcraft.

The MH-47G is a derivative variant of Boeing’s CH-47F Block II Chinook heavy-lift helicopter, with features tailored specifically for special operations flying such as an aerial refuelling probe.

The standard Block II Chinook includes a number of improvements over the original CH-47F, including an upgraded drivetrain, reinforced airframe and enhanced fuel system that together offer an expanded mission radius and increased maximum gross weight of 24,500kg (54,000lb).

Boeing says the latest Block II configuration also improves reliability for the tandem type with a simplified fuel system and rotor-blade changes that reduce unscheduled maintenance.

While the latest MH-47G contract does not specify the quantity of aircraft covered, a similar order from SOCOM in May involved five rotorcraft for $240 million. That works out to roughly $48 million each.

Applying a similar formula, the latest contract could cover up to 18 MH-47Gs for SOCOM, which furnishes aircraft for the US Army’s secretive 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

Following the May order for five aircraft, Boeing confirmed that the US Army, via SOCOM, had 51 MH-47Gs under contract. The latest addition could raise that figure to roughly 70.

Boeing holds separate orders from the UK Royal Air Force for 16 MH-47Gs, and a large 60 aircraft buy from Germany for the standard CH-47F Block II.

In May, the United Arab Emirates received approval from US government regulators for the possible acquisition of six CH-47F Block IIs.

The broader US Army in 2024 committed to fielding the Block II Chinook at large scale with conventional aviation forces as a means of modernising the heavy-lift fleet, which consists of more than 450 older Block I CH-47Fs.

In September, the army took concrete steps to begin that process by authorising funds to procure CH-47F Block IIs for frontline operatons with two combat aviation brigades.

Each brigade operates 12 Block I CH-47Fs. The two initial brigades will be outfitted with a mix of new-order and existing Block II CH-47Fs, which Boeing started delivering to the US Army in small numbers in 2024 by remanufacturing existing Block I Chinooks.

The long-awaited full-production decision represents a massive win for Boeing, securing Chinook production at the company’s multiple CH-47F assembly lines for years.

Boeing says its ideal CH-47F production rate is 30-36 aircraft annually, including Block I, Block II and MH-47G variants, all of which are assembled in the area of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.