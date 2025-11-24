The Korean National Police Agency has ordered a single Airbus Helicopters H225, becoming a new customer for the airframer.

The aircraft will perform parapublic missions related to security and emergency responses, says Airbus.

“We are honoured to welcome the Korean National Police Agency to the Airbus family,” said Vincent Dubrule, Head of Asia-Pacific at Airbus Helicopters.

“The H225 has earned a global reputation as a reliable, multi-mission workhorse. We are confident it will become a cornerstone asset for the police agency, enabling them to carry out complex missions with precision and safety.”

South Korea’s national police operate 31 helicopters according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

Key types include the Korea Aerospace KUH-1 Surion (12 examples), Bell 206 (five), MD Helicopters MD500 (five), and the Russian Helicopters Mi-172 (three).