Five occupants of a Honda Aircraft HA-420 have survived after a landing accident in Oregon which resulted in the light jet coming to rest in water.

The aircraft had been approaching runway 05 at Southwest Oregon regional airport on 7 April, following a flight from St George in Utah.

According to preliminary information from the US FAA, the jet crashed “under unknown circumstances” into Coos Bay.

HA-420 Oregon accident-c-Southwest Oregon regional airport

Source: Southwest Oregon regional airport

After skidding off the runway end the jet came to rest in 5ft of water

The airport’s operator says the accident occurred shortly after 06:00 when the jet “skidded off the east end” of the runway, and came to a halt about 100ft from the runway, in around 5ft of water.

It identifies the HA-420, registered N826E, as a 2019 airframe.

All four passengers and the pilot were taken to hospital with minor injuries, says the airport operator.

HA-420 Oregon accident 2-c-Southwest Oregon regional airport

Source: Southwest Oregon regional airport

Using a nearby crane, recovery personnel extracted the aircraft within a few hours

It states that the jet was removed from the water some 4h after the accident, using a crane which had been working on a nearby rail bridge.

“Quick authorisation for its removal from the water assisted with re-opening the airport’s main runway to air traffic,” it adds.

Meteorological data from the airport indicates that – while visibility was good – rain had been falling before the aircraft arrived, and winds were from the south, suggesting a tailwind and crosswind component.

Topics