Five occupants of a Honda Aircraft HA-420 have survived after a landing accident in Oregon which resulted in the light jet coming to rest in water.

The aircraft had been approaching runway 05 at Southwest Oregon regional airport on 7 April, following a flight from St George in Utah.

According to preliminary information from the US FAA, the jet crashed “under unknown circumstances” into Coos Bay.

The airport’s operator says the accident occurred shortly after 06:00 when the jet “skidded off the east end” of the runway, and came to a halt about 100ft from the runway, in around 5ft of water.

It identifies the HA-420, registered N826E, as a 2019 airframe.

All four passengers and the pilot were taken to hospital with minor injuries, says the airport operator.

It states that the jet was removed from the water some 4h after the accident, using a crane which had been working on a nearby rail bridge.

“Quick authorisation for its removal from the water assisted with re-opening the airport’s main runway to air traffic,” it adds.

Meteorological data from the airport indicates that – while visibility was good – rain had been falling before the aircraft arrived, and winds were from the south, suggesting a tailwind and crosswind component.