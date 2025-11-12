Colombian carrier Avianca has named chief operating officer Gabriel Oliva as its next chief executive, with current CEO Frederico Pedreira planning to step down at the end of February.

Oliva also assumes the newly created role of president of Avianca Group, effective immediately, and retains his responsibilities as COO.

The leadership transition comes as Abra Group embarks on a new growth phase, with plans to launch an initial public offering next year and potentially incoporate a new member carrier in Chile’s SKY Airline. The Latin American airline group, which includes Avianca, Brazil’s Gol and Spanish wet-lease specialist Wamos Air, recently placed a major order for with Airbus for additional A320neo-family aircraft and its first A330neos.

Pedreira had served as Avianca’s CEO since January 2024, filling the role vacated by Adrian Neuhauser after he transitioned to CEO of Abra Group. Pedreira joined Avianca as chief operating officer in 2021, later transitioning to the deputy CEO role.

Avianca credits Pedreira with helping the Colombian flag carrier navigate its post-Chapter 11 restructuring phase, which has included implementing a new cost structure and overseeing major changes to the airline’s cabin configurations.

”He has played a key role in leading the airline through a transformation that strengthened its financial position, optimised its network and positioned Avianca as one of the region’s most competitive and efficient carriers, all while reinforcing the company’s mission to connect the region and make flying accessible to everyone,” Avianca says.

Neuhauser says that Oliva’s advancement is part of plan to strengthen Avianca’s leadership team, and suggests that a “succession plan” has been in the works for some time.

”We are confident that, as a team, we will continue to strengthen our performance indicators, as well as the product and service offered to our customers, ensuring they continue to choose us for their travels,” he says.

Oliva previously worked as CEO of Avianca Cargo, and become COO of the Bogota-based airline in August 2023. His professional background includes for more than 10 years in VP-level roles for rival LATAM Airlines Group.

Avianca says that Oliva has ”led the company’s operations and service delivery areas, driving safety, operational excellence, efficiency and outstanding service for Avianca’s passengers”.