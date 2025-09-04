Lockheed Martin’s C-130J is to receive a major capability update for the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), while the airframer eyes numerous additional domestic and international opportunities to further extend production of the type.

SOCOM recently selected Northrop Grumman’s APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar for a programme to retrofit its in-service fleet of AC-, HC- and MC-130J-variant special mission aircraft, with further details yet to be disclosed.

Rod McLean, Lockheed’s vice-president for air mobility and maritime missions, says that integrating the active electronically scanned array “will give the special operations community a significant capability… in contested environments” versus the current use of a mechanically-scanned sensor.

The APG-83 was originally developed for integration with Lockheed’s F-16 fighter, and is fitted on new-build Block 70/72-standard jets and installed on modernised V-model examples.

Meanwhile, McLean says continued demand for the C-130J from military and other agencies in the USA, plus numerous export opportunities, mean “there really is no near-term end in sight for this aircraft”.

“We certainly see production well into the 2030s,” he adds.

Recent successes have included the US Navy’s (USN’s) order for a new E-130J model for the TACAMO nuclear command and control mission, with Lockheed working alongside Northrop.

“We have just started recapitalising that programme, so that will extend into the middle of the next decade,” he says; assembly of an initial three aircraft began in late 2024.

The USN has not disclosed how many E-130J Phoenix IIs will be acquired to replace its 16-strong fleet of adapted Boeing 707s, but he describes its requirement as representing a “sizeable order”.

Speaking to FlightGlobal on 3 September, McLean said he believes the US Navy Reserve also will buy more than 30 KC-130Js to replace aged T-model examples employed for logistics tasks.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) last year ordered two C-130Js for adaptation for use in a “hurricane hunter” role, to replace veteran Lockheed P-3s.

“We are in the process now of building those [NOAA] aircraft, and will missionise those to continue that important weather research mission,” says McLean. He also believes that the US Coast Guard could buy more and the US Customs and Border Protection order C-130Js, with both to use them as P-3 successors.

Production work also has started for an initial tranche of aircraft for Australia, which is acquiring 20 new examples via Washington’s Foreign Military Sales system.

“They are the first to transition from the C-130J to a brand-new J,” McLean notes. “Those [initial] airplanes are in production and will start assembling in the factory later this year.”

The Royal Australian Air Force currently operates a dozen examples, which aviation analytics company Cirium records as aged between 25 and 28 years.

Other export orders are currently in place for Egypt (2) and the Philippines (3).

Lockheed views India’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) requirement as a major opportunity, with the company having teamed with its longstanding industrial partner Tata Advanced Systems.

“We are waiting for the Indian government to finalise their timeline, but we feel we are very well positioned, working with Tata.”

The Indian air force already flies 12 C-130Js. “They have successfully operated the aircraft in a number of challenging situations,” he notes, including from an airfield at an elevation of 16,000ft.

Competition for the MTA requirement – which seeks to replace New Delhi’s Antonov An-32s and Ilyushin Il-76s – comes from the Airbus Defence & Space A400M and Embraer’s C/KC-390.

And with defence budgets rising significantly among NATO members in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, McLean says: “We definitely see [sales] prospects in Europe. We are in active conversations with a number of countries that air pursuing airlift recapitalisation opportunities. We are excited about the prospects, and we know the operators are very familiar with the aircraft.”

Lockheed faces particularly strong competition from the C/KC-390, with Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden all having picked the Brazilian-built twinjet to replace their aged Hercules fleets.

The US airframer is, he says, working to “reenergise interest in the region”, with its messaging noting that the aircraft is “built to deliver, built to last”. Notably, structural testing has demonstrated that the airlifter’s centre wingbox is capable of supporting 122,000 flying hours – significantly more than a design assumption of 90,000h.

PROVEN PERFORMER

“It is the most proven tactical airlifter in the world, flown by more than 70 operators,” he says of the Hercules. “And we have demonstrated that the J will last for years.

“The key is to continue to convey the capability that the aircraft provides, and some of the recent advancements that we’ve made in the structural life. The J has a very unique capability to support short-field landings, and its four engines provide a lot more robustness in austere locations and challenged environments.”

He notes: “You will get a proven airlifter – the C-130 has operated in any part or region of the globe.”

Lockheed delivers around 20 of the aircraft annually from its Marietta, Georgia site, with deliveries from a third multi-year procurement (MYP) deal with the US Department of Defense (DoD) now nearing completion.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to secure a fourth multi-year [deal],” McLean says. “We are working with the US government to convey the benefits, and we have provided some initial pricing to show the value.

In addition to providing a unit-cost advantage to the DoD, a new MYP arrangement would establish “pathways for other customers to contract [aircraft] much faster”.

Lockheed in August 2024 marked the 70th anniversary of the prototype YC-130’s first flight, with the company having delivered more than 2,700 examples to date, including 560 J-models.

“What makes this airplane unique is the fact that it continues to evolve and adapt,” McLean says.