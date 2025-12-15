Airbus is intending to keep part of its A300-600ST Beluga fleet in operation until around mid-2027, as it continues its ramp-up of A320neo production.

The airframer had five of the type but started withdrawing them after development of the larger A330-700L BelugaXL.

Airbus had planned to use the -600STs for an outsize cargo airline – branded Airbus Beluga Transport – but, despite securing an air operator’s certificate, the project was short-lived and was shut down early this year.

The airframer says two -600STs are “still in operation” and expects the type to remain available until mid-2027.

At least one aircraft, F-GSTF, is currently deployed on its logistics network, operating between various Airbus assembly and structures sites including Toulouse, Hamburg, Broughton, Bremen and Seville.

Airbus has also redesigned wing jigs for its A320neo family in order to transport them in greater numbers between its aircraft production facilities.

The airframer says the jigs enable eight wings, rather than four, to be carried on the BelugaXL, of which it has six.

Airbus has invested nearly €8 million ($9.4 million) to develop a “purpose-built” hub at its Broughton wing plant in the UK, which means it will have a “dedicated space” to manage the wing jigs during transportation on the outsize aircraft.

The airframer says there is a greater need for “smarter, more scalable logistics” as a result of the ambitious ramp-up plans – the manufacturer is aiming to reach a monthly production rate of 75 A320neo-family jets in 2027.

Airbus says the doubling of wing delivery capacity on the BelugaXL fleet will be a “major leap forward”.

Its head of Broughton, Gareth Davies, says the new hub will “make a real difference to how every wing we build is transported”.

“It will help us work more smoothly and safely and gives us exactly what we need to keep pace with future production increases,” he adds.