Safety regulators have instructed operators of certain Israel Aerospace Industries converted Boeing 747-400 freighters to check wiring in the vicinity of cockpit oxygen hoses for potential risk of arcing and fire.

The directive from the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel states that the oxygen bottle hose on one aircraft was “found ruptured”, with arcing and heat damage identified on a cargo-loading system wire harness.

It believes “incorrect installation” of the oxygen hose left “insufficient clearances” with wiring, causing chafing of the hose.

The directive – effective 1 January – instructs operators to inspect the affected area, in accordance with an Israel Aerospace Industries service bulletin.

It adds that the checks should be conducted prior to the aircraft’s next flight.