Europe’s safety regulator is advising operators to avoid the entirety of Venezuelan airspace, following the US government’s initiation of military action against the South American state.

Carriers should not operate at any altitude within the Maiquetia flight information region, which covers the airspace of Venezuela, says the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

“The presence and possible use of a wide range of weapons and air-defence systems, combined with unpredictable state responses and the potential activation of [surface-to-air missile] systems, creates a high risk to civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels,” it states in a 3 January bulletin.

Given the military action and the broader “high level” of tensions, the bulletin adds, Venezuela is likely to maintain “elevated alert levels” for its air force and air defence units nationwide.

EASA says the risk of miscalculation or misidentification in relation to civil aircraft is “high” within the Maiquetia FIR.

“Given the deployment and potential use of military assets in the region, spill-over risks exist in neighbouring airspace that air operators should take into account in their flight planning and routing decisions,” it adds.

Operators should closely monitor airspace developments in the region and follow all available aeronautical publications, EASA recommends. The advisory remains in effect at least until 9 January.