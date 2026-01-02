Russia’s United Aircraft has hinted at plans for a stretched version of the Yakovlev SJ-100, revisiting a proposal for a family based on the twinjet.

The SJ-100 – an import-substituted version of the Superjet 100 – is undergoing certification testing.

Yakovlev deputy managing director Alexander Dolotovsky highlights the popularity of larger variants of short-haul models including the Embraer 195-E2 and Airbus A220-300.

“It’s entirely logical to consider the possibility of returning to the original concept of the aircraft family with which the Superjet programme began,” he states in a newly-published United Aircraft essay.

He says the capabilities developed during the SJ-100 project provide a “sound foundation” on which to base the strategy.

“This idea is currently being considered for an import-substituting platform as part of the SJ-Next project,” says Dolotovsky.

The SJ-Next is proposed as a 120-seat stretch, with a maximum take-off weight of 58t, compared with the SJ-100’s figure of 49.4t.

This aircraft, like the SJ-100, would be powered by Aviadvigatel PD-8 engines, and have a comparable range of around 3,600km.

“If the decision is made to launch the project, such an aircraft could be developed in five to six years, with reasonable investment, and produced in parallel with the 100-seat model using the same production facilities,” says Dolotovsky.

When the Superjet 100 was developed, initially by Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, options for a stretched version – using PowerJet SaM146 engines – were considered under projects variously termed the SSJ-130, SSJ-NG and SSJ-NV.